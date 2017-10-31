Doris H. Markel

Doris Helen Markel, 82 of Bradner, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on September 8, 1935 in Bradner, Ohio, to the late Michael Wilford Dale and Helen Rozetta (Seiple) Stahl. She married Melvin Bruce Markel on April 18, 1953 in LaGrange, Indiana, and he passed away on August 7, 2007.

Surviving are sons, James Markel of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Douglas (DaLeen) Markel of Gibsonburg, Ohio; daughters, Robin (Rusty) Schroeder of Bradner, Ohio, Jean (Jerry) Dean of Bradner, Ohio, and Beth (Mike) Fritz of Pemberville, Ohio; brothers, Nealy Stahl of Bradner, Ohio, John (Phyllis) Stahl of Bradner, Ohio, and George (Cindy) Stahl of Bradner, Ohio; sisters, Delcie Reef of Moline, Ohio, Jane Stiger of Bradner, Ohio, Betty (Cal) Linkey of Bradner, Ohio, and Susan Wildman of Bradner, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Helen; husband, Melvin Bruce; son, Robert; brother, Thomas Stahl; and sisters, Jean Stahl, Lois Ruble, Ruby Bickford and Erma Reinhart.

Doris was a 1953 graduate of Bradner High School. She worked for Brush-Wellman from 1967-1990 as a utility operator. She was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary, charter member of the Bradner Fire Bells and a member of the Woodbine #61 Order of Eastern Star in Pemberville, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where an Eastern Star Service will be at 7:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Bradner United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 11 a.m. Pastor Amy Kuhlman will officiate.

Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio, with a bereavement luncheon following at the Bradner Fire Department hosted by the Bradner Fire Department and Auxiliary and the Bradner United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bradner Fire Department, Woodbine Chapter #61 OES, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be sent to Doris’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

