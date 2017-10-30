Nancy Crates

Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Nancy J. Crates, 70, of Findlay, Ohio passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at her home. She was born April 1, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio to Walter and Madeline (Watson) Stultz. Surviving are a son, Daniel Nickelson of Fostoria; a daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Routzon of Findlay; grandchildren, Jonathon (Rachel) Routzon, Joshua, Justin and Hailey Routzon; and great-grandchildren, Caley, Erin and Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carol Noel.
Nancy retired in 2005 from DLM Plastics in Findlay with over 28 years of service. She also worked at the Child Development Center at the Findlay YMCA. She was a 1965 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School and was a member of Parkview Christian Church in Findlay.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, with Joel Johnson officiating. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in West Independence, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net

