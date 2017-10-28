Robert C. Barringer Jr.

Robert “Bob” C. Barringer Jr., 51 of Bloomville and formerly of Fostoria, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Bucyrus, Ohio.

He was born October 4, 1966 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Jean (Warkentin) Barringer Sr. He married Heather Snowden and she survives in Fostoria.

Bob is also survived by a daughter, Savannah Barringer; sons, Joshua Holycross and Brandon and Drew Snowden; and brother, Richard Barringer.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 30, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio. Rev. William Burgess will officiate.

Visitation will be two hours prior to services, from 3-5 p.m.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Barringer family, c/o of the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St. Fostoria, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

