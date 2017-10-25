Verna M. Claypool, 87 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Verna was born on November 25, 1929 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Kenneth and Evelyn (Cockrell) Boucher. She is one of three children in her family, with one brother, Franklin, and one sister, Louise (who is deceased).

Verna attended and graduated from Fostoria High School in 1947. She was involved in many activities while in high school such as volleyball, softball and basketball. After graduating high school, Verna attended Warner’s Beauty School in Toledo, Ohio. She was a hairdresser for 50 years.

While in high school, Verna met her future husband, Daniel “Gene” Claypool. They were high school sweethearts and married in 1950 at the United Brethren Church in Fostoria, Ohio.

Daniel attended the Army infantry school and served in the Korean War. Verna and her husband lived in Tiffin for 40 years. Daniel worked at Sherwin-Williams in Tiffin. Verna later moved back to Fostoria after her husband had passed.

Some of Verna’s hobbies and interests included; antiquing, traveling, going to auctions, reading, watching TV, playing cards and going out to eat. She also enjoyed listening to 50s, 60s and 70s music as well as Opera, the Three Tenors, Glenn Miller Band and watching the Lawrence Welk show.

Verna had taken a trip to Europe for her 80th birthday and was quoted as saying “I must have some Gypsy in me” because she had traveled and visited many places throughout her life. She also would take trips with the Allen Eiry Senior Center in Tiffin.

Verna belonged to an antique club that she joined in 1976 in Tiffin and was involved with Circle Club at her home church, Wesley United Methodist Church in Fostoria.

Verna said she was proud that she had accomplished staying in good health and thought it was important to take care of your body.

Verna and her husband were not blessed with children, but have three nieces and two nephews.

She is survived by her brother, Franklin (Marilyn) Boucher, of Risingsun; three nieces, Amy (Greg) Bickley of Fostoria, Jenny (Chuck) Holman of Risingsun and Cheryl Glover of Green Springs; two nephews, Tom Boucher of New York, New York, and Kenneth Pappenfus of Fostoria; as well as several great, and great-great nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services at his time. MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria, or to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments