William N. Koepfer

William N. “Bill” Koepfer, 74 of Fostoria, passed away at 7:46 a.m. Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Eden Springs, Green Springs.

He was born February 2, 1943 in Fostoria to the late Norman M. and Anna Mae (Nye) Koepfer. He married Rita M. (Wachter) Smith on December 26, 1992 in Bowling Green and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving is a son, Brad W. Koepfer of New Riegel; stepdaughters, Angie (Mark) Wagoner of Kennesaw, GA, and Julie (Phil) Tobin of Concord, NC; two granddaughters, Valerie (Chad) Dillon and Krysta (Jordan) Endicott; four step-grandchildren, Paige, Zachary, Kaitlyn and Lacie; two great-grandsons, Mason and Jayce; and a sister, Nancy (Michael) Stilb of Tucson, AZ.

Bill was the owner and operator of Nye Plumbing & Heating LLC, Fostoria. The business was started by his grandfather as Nye Implement 92 years ago and was then operated by his uncle, Justin Nye, until Bill took over in 1991. Bill’s wife Rita and son Brad are now the current owners, continuing the family business.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Fostoria High School and had attended St. Wendelin Catholic schools. He loved boating, fishing, gardening and NASCAR. He was very involved in USAC Racing as a sprint car driver in the 70s. He will be remembered as a very hard worker who enjoyed his family and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Visitation will also be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the funeral home prior to funeral services, which will take place at 11 a.m. Pastor Janine Dress will preside.

Memorials contributions are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church in Bowling Green or a charity of the donor’s choice c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

