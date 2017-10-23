John A. Wise, age 67 of 3621 County Highway 35, Sycamore, Ohio died at 9:17 p.m., Saturday, October 21,2017 in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on February 27, 1950 to Delbert and Eileen (Williams) Wise. He married Suzanne (Donaldson) Wise and they later divorced. He then married Sandy (Latham) Wise on October 18, 2013 and she survive.

Surviving are the following children, Janelle Wise, Fostoria, Ohio, Amy Wise, Toledo, Ohio, Keith Zeigler, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Kurtus Zeigler, Sycamore, Ohio; one granddaughter, Arraya Daniels; and a great-niece, Avery Babcock. He also is survived by one brother, Gerald (Ruth) Wise, Wayne, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Geneen Wise. He was preceded in death by one brother, Delbert Wise in addition to his parents.

He was a retired furnace fireman, having worked forty years for the former Union Carbide in Fostoria, Ohio, where he also was a former Union President. He was a 1968 graduate of Elmwood High School, and former 4-H advisor for the Sunset Saddlers.

For For hobbies, he loved to go coon hunting, go to auctions, also loved to go to garden tractor pulls, and enjoyed having coffee every morning at Fillmore Pharmacy in Sycamore, Ohio. He also loved spending time with his granddaughter and great niece.

Funeral services for John will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, Ohio, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio, 44882.

Comments

comments