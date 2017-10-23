Joann M. Holman, 87, of Fostoria, passed away on October 21, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born April 4, 1930 in Fostoria to the late Lester C. and Thornell Annie (Barton) Crosby. She married Robert A. Holman in 1947 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, and he survives her.

Also surviving is one son, Edwin “Tom” (Carol) Holman, of Clearwater Beach, Florida; two daughters, Diann (Michael) Fry, of Fostoria, and Elaine (Larry) Myers, of Cape Coral, Florida; one brother, Lester “Bud” Crosby, of Arizona; eight grandchildren, and numerous great, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sally Lute, formally of Arcadia, Ohio; and one great-granddaughter.

Joann attended Fostoria High School. She was co-owner and secretary of Holman’s Power Mower for 35 years. She owned and sold exotic birds as well, and was a member of the Lima Council of Native American Indians Native American Heritage. She was also a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Memorial contributions may be considered to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

