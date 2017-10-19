Leah T. Bateson

Leah Thelma Bateson, 78 of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born July 28, 1939 in Gibsonburg, Ohio, to Deloy and Iva (Strausbaugh) Sebring. Her parents later divorced and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ransom Essex.

Leah married Richard E. Bateson on October 10, 1986 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Fostoria.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; children, Kevin (Chris) Bickel of Wayne, James (Mary) Bickel of Tiffin, Daniel (Deb) Bateson of Risingsun, Sharon (Paul) Cochey of Gibsonburg, Nancy (Kenny) Roberts of Fremont and Deborah (Roger) Freeman of Parma, OH; and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father; daughters, Linda Carpenter and Carolyn Strawman; a brother, Wayne Essex; a sister, Helen Mae Timmons; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Leah worked for Lear Corp. in Bowling Green for 25 years. She attended Victory Evangelical Church in Risingsun. Her favorite pastimes were day tripping, reading, crocheting, baking and having family near.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Visitation will also take place one hour prior to funeral services, which will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Gardens Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments