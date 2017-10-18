Lance W. Tornow, 32, of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Dillon Circle Group Home in Fostoria.

He was born December 26, 1984 in Findlay, Ohio.

He is survived by his mother and father, Janet Tornow and Tom Slaughterbeck, of Fostoria; one brother, Shawn Tornow, of Fostoria; three step brothers, Jamie Hickle, of Upper Sandusky, Tracey Hickle, of Fostoria, and AJ Covert, of Florence, Alabama; three step sisters, Kelly Lentz, of Fostoria, Leah Vickers, of Russellville, Alabama, and Adriane Branson, of Bellefontaine; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Tornow, of Port Clinton, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his birth father, Doyle Hickle; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Bonnie Hickle; and great grandparents, Zora and Lloyd Logsdon.

Lance attended and graduated from the Seneca County Opportunity Center and worked at Seneca Re-Ad Industries both in Tiffin. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria.

Lance loved music and home-cooked “momma’s” food, camping, watching car racing and football games, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, visits home and his dogs, Ginger and Max. He was always happy.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Todd Dominique, officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Seneca County Opportunity Center, 780 East County Road 20, Tiffin, OH 44883.

