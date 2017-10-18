Darlene E. Switzer, 86 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Independence House, Fostoria.

She was born December 24, 1930 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Homer “Scott” and Waunna (Mankin) White. She first married Dale Leemaster and they divorced. She then married

Jack E. Switzer in June of 1973 in Fostoria, Ohio, and he died Dec. 22, 1993.

Surviving are daughters, Cynthia (Ron) Kern of Fostoria and Deborah (Dennis) McCann

of Cheyenne, WY; sister, Juanita (Dave) Martien of Tiffin; brothers, Larry White of Risingsun and Doug White of Findlay; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ben, Jack and Ed White.

Darlene’s hobbies were sewing, reading and bingo and she enjoyed her trips to the casinos. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog “Tiki.”

A 1947 graduate of Wayne High School, Darlene retired in 1990 from Bendix now Honeywell with more than 25 years of service. She attended United Church of Christ in Republic and was a member of the Fostoria Eagles Club.

Graveside Services will be Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Cemetery Veteran’s Chapel in Fostoria, Ohio. Pastor Darla Metz will officiate.

Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

There will not be any visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or a humane society of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

