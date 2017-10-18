Casey M. Monroe, 21 of Burgoon, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

He was born on August 22, 1996 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Shawn and Michelle (Rose) Monroe.

Surviving Casey are his mother, Michelle (Tom Brown) Monroe of Burgoon; father, Shawn Monroe of Carey, Ohio; sister, Shelby Monroe of Burgoon; grandparents, Michael and Linda Rose of Kansas, Ohio, and Rex and Faye Brockschmidt of Risingsun; great-grandmother, JoAnn Paugh of Kansas, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Tracy Kollar of West Salem, Ohio, Kristi Rose and Zach Zimmerman of Kansas, Ohio, Brandy Minch of Fremont, Shawn and Danielle Rose of Fostoria, Chad and Tracy Brockschmidt of Arizona, Bryce Brockschmidt of Toledo, Lance Brockschmidt of Bowling Green, Ohio, Heath Monroe of Risingsun and Nate and Ashley Boulee of Risingsun; great-aunt, Karen Leshler of Kansas, Ohio; special girlfriend, April Sandoval of Fremont; and many cousins and friends.

Casey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carlos Monroe; and great-grandfather, Herbert Paugh.

Casey was a 2015 graduate of Lakota High School, where he was involved in extracurricular activities and played on the basketball and baseball teams. He then attended Terra Community College, where he recently graduated with an Associate’s Degree in HVAC/Applied Sciences and then began working as a laborer at Road and Rail in Fostoria.

Among many hobbies, he was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing video games. His greatest love of all was spending time with his friends and family.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. The family has requested that everyone attending to please dress casual and to wear something blue in honor of Casey’s favorite color.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery in Burgoon, Ohio. A luncheon will follow at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner.

Memorial donations may be made to Casey Monroe’s Funeral Cost Relief-Go Fund Me Account or to Casey’s family.

Online condolences may be sent to Casey’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

