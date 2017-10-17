Sharon K. Rumschlag

Sharon Kay Rumschlag, 75 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1942 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Benjamin and Evelyn (Turner) Keckler. She married Sonny Rumschlag in June of 1960 in Angola, Indiana, and they later divorced.

Sharon is survived by sons, Guy (Jodi) Rumschlag and Todd Rumschlag Sr., both of Fostoria; daughters, Sherry (John) Diaz and Tamara (Joe Diaz) Ross, both of Fostoria; brother, Mark Keckler of Akron; sister, Ethel Hickle of Fostoria; 11 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Teddy and Robert Keckler; sisters, Iola Shank and Mary Webb; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A 1960 graduate of Fostoria High School, Sharon retired from Atlas Crankshaft after more than 25 years of service.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will take place two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rumschlag family.

