Lance W. Tornow
Posted On Tue. Oct 17th, 2017
Lance W. Tornow, 32, of Fostoria, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home. Arrangements are pending at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, Fostoria.
