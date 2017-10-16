Anna Mae McDole, age 87, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Sunday (October 15, 2017) at the Bowling Green Care Center. She was born on September 3, 1930 in Woodville, Ohio to the late Harmon & Anna (Layman) Myerholtz. She married William K. McDole on November 7, 1946 in Blissfield, Michigan and he passed away on April 15, 1997.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Linda) McDole of Bradner, Ohio, Rory (Lindy) McDole of Bradner, Ohio, Martin (Jean) McDole of Fort Myers, Florida; brother, Robert (Shelby) Myerholtz of Waterville, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Rice, Valerie Linkey, Joshua McDole, Zachary McDole, Robert McDole, Michael McDole; great-grandchildren, Alysa Rice, Jessica Rice, A-Jay Rice, Makenna Linkey, Kiersten Linkey, Ashtyn Linkey, Nicholas McDole, Alexandra McDole, Kendra McDole, Riley McDole, Robert McDole and Lexi McDole. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon & Anna; husband, William; brothers, Harmon, Este, and Myron; sisters, Carrie Reyone, Irene Covert and Lois Ries

Anna was a 1946 graduate of Woodville High School. She worked at the I-280 Ohio Turnpike tollbooth for 25 years. She was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary and attended St. James Lutheran Church, both in Bradner, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening and most of all spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday (October 17, 2017) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (October 18, 2017). Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio. A bereavement luncheon will be held at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post in Bradner, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary. On-line condolences may be made to Anna’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

