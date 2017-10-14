Jeffrey L. Bobb

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Bobb, 46 of Fostoria, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Toledo Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1971 in Oregon, Ohio, to the late Frank and Dorothy (Dismuke) Bobb. He married Rebecca J. “Becky” Edinger on April 8, 2000 in Risingsun and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are four sons, Heath (Julie), Michael, Caleb and Jonathon; a grandson, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Heidi (Joe) Miller of Fostoria; niece, Samantha; nephews, Brian and Justin; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Bobbie Edinger of Helena.

Jeff and his wife, Becky, are the owners of Hollinger Insurance Agency in Fostoria. Jeff was a 1989 graduate of Waite High School, Toledo, and earned degrees from Owens Community College, the University of Findlay and Winebrenner Theological Seminary, Findlay.

Pastor Jeff was active in Emmaus, Chrysalis and Epiphany. He was a cabin dad, dean and on the board of trustees at Camp Otyokwah in Butler, Ohio. He had been a substitute teacher at Lakota, Fostoria, Findlay and the former Risingsun Christian School.

Jeff enjoyed fishing, Steelers football and the Toledo Walleye. He dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation is Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria and Monday, October 16, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at Risingsun First Church of God, 7968 US 23, Risingsun.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Risingsun First Church of God with Pastor Paul J. Rutledge and Pastor Cayle Agler presiding. Burial will follow in Scott-Trinity Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Camp Otyokwah c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

