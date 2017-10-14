James A. Ward, 70 of New Riegel, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 12, 2017 at his home after a six-year courageous battle with kidney cancer.

He was born on March 25, 1947 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Victor and Agnes (Tiell) Ward. On May 23, 1970, he married Nadine Elchert.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine of New Riegel; sons, Michael (Susan) Ward of McCutchenville and Steve (Stacy) Ward of New Riegel; daughters, Lisa (Matthew) Heiser of Attica and Sonja (Fred) Reer of Plymouth; brothers, John (Sharon) Ward of Bloomville, Joe (Ginger) Ward and Eugene (Pat) Ward, both of Tiffin, and Tom (Kathy) Ward of Bloomville; sister, Julie (Raymond) Bland of McCutchenville; grandchildren, Michaela and Brian Ward, Cole Miller, Myles Ward, Caleb, Alyssa and Rebecca Heiser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

James graduated in 1966 from New Riegel, Ohio, was a retired farmer, worked at Fostoria Distribution for more than 30 years and also worked at Atlas. He was a member of New Riegel Young Farmers, New Riegel Moose Lodge #872 and was an International Tractor Club Member.

James was a collector and enjoyed restoring Farmall Antiques Tractors. He also enjoyed going to tractor shows, golf cart rides with his grandchildren, day trips to the Amish Country and raising cattle and hogs for more than 20 years and he loved his dog, Tucker.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 at All Saints Parish, New Riegel, with Rev. Timothy Kummerer and Rev. Joseph Szybka co-celebrating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass.

Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St. in Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424).

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or New Riegel EMS.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments