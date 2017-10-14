Amanda Ward

Amanda Jo Ward, 26 of Fostoria, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017.

She was born April 4, 1991 in Tiffin to Carol Sue Daughenbaugh and Jerry Curlis. They both survive.

Also surviving are her two children: son, Jayden Nettles and daughter, Jade Ward; and their father, Adam Nettles; stepfather, Robert Lee Ward of Fostoria; brother, Adam Ray Ward of Colorado; sisters, Ashley Raye Daughenbaugh of Colorado and Angel Lynn (Jason) Liebe of Chillicothe; half sisters, Brianna Sauber, Sierra Dieter and Cindra Curlis, all of Fostoria; paternal grandparents, Bob and Sue Garza of Fostoria; and maternal grandmother, Carolyn June Daughenbaugh of Fostoria.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline Street in Fostoria.

A funeral service will take place Sunday in the funeral home at noon with Pastor Joe Reidling presiding. Following the funeral service, all are welcome to the Fostoria Eagles for a time of gathering and fellowship.

Memorials are suggested to Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, for Amanda’s children, Jayden and Jade.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

