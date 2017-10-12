Norman Risner, 68 of Carey, died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 4:42 p.m. in the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Emergency Room.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio on August 12, 1949, he was the son of the late Amos and Alma (Green) Risner.

He married Lois M. Emerine. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kelly L. Risner, and a stepson, Nathan E. Pahl, both of Carey; two grandchildren, Marcus Mueller and Landon E. Pahl; a brother, Allen (Pat) Thomas, Kissimee, FL; three sisters, Barbara (Joe) Greer, Plainsville, MA, Diane (Perry Hackworth) Benefiel, Carey, and Darlene (Loren) Noreen, Loretto, MN.

Norman was a 1967 graduate of Carey High School. He retired from Fostoria Foundrey/Chrysler in Fostoria after many years. He then went to work at CSP in Carey and retired in 2012. He served as U.A.W. President for many years while at CSP.

He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the N.R.A. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and target shooting.

Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at STOMBAUGH~BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2016 at the funeral home, with military rites to follow, conducted by the Carey Honor Guard. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to O.L.C. School or Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

