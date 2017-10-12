Jim L. Yoder, 72 of Amsden, Ohio died on Monday, October 9, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on February 21, 1945 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late James & Rowena (Hemminger) Yoder.

Surviving is Don Yoder, Judy Eddington, Sarah Brown, Richard (Sally) Brown, Nina (John) Gerlach, Joann (Steve) Boyer, Juanita (Fred) Bechstein, Jessica (Rikk) Phiengthirath, Tonya Erbe, Beth (Quentin) Stang, Mindy Elsten & Melanie Gerlach.

He is preceded by Albert Brown & John Yoder.

Jim retired from Allied-Signal with over 30 years of service.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Pastor Isaac Clark, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to services. Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Ohio.

Memorial may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

