Maynard A. Tefft Sr.

Maynard Allen Tefft Sr., 78 of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born June 11, 1939 in Wood County to the late Byron R. and Lulu (Canfield) Tefft. He married Bonnie Jean Hosler in May of 1966 and she died on March 27, 2007.

Surviving are children, Faye Tefft of Fostoria and Maynard (Cindy) Tefft Jr. of North Baltimore; and stepchildren, LaDonna (Henry) Markel of Custar, Linda Artressia Albright of North Baltimore, Mary (Robert) Pucket of Fostoria and Junior (Kathy) Bear of Hammansburg.

Private Services will take place. He will be laid to rest in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

