Marilyn T. Pond

Marilyn Tyson Pond, 59, of Springboro, died on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. She was born on April 10, 1958 to James and Jacqueline (Frankforther) Tyson in Fostoria, OH.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Pond; her mother; one son, Bill (Meagan) Pond of Mariemont; one daughter, Julia (Eric Secor) Pond of Dover, NH; one granddaughter, Lydia Secor; brother, Jeff (Roxanne) Tyson; Cooper, her beloved Golden Retriever; and her granddog, Peanut.

She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Connie Bachelor.

Marilyn was a talented seamstress and gardener. She enjoyed cooking and was a long time Girl Scouts troop leader for many years. She was a wonderful grandma and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The service will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, and those who are interested in being updated about the venue can visit Mom’s facebook page for the details.

Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

