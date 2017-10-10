Julia M. Snyder

Julia “Julie” M. Snyder, 100 of Fremont, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria, OH.

She was born on August 29, 1917 in Norwalk, OH, the daughter of Nicholas and Milka (Torbica) Minich.

Julie worked at Clauss Cutlery as an inspector and in shipping for more than 30 years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Fremont Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and REACT. She was also a chairperson of Union Local 959 Retirees.

Julie also loved country music and crossword puzzles.

Julie is survived by her children, Patricia (John) Gregg of Fostoria, OH, and Robert (Linda) Snyder of Fremont, OH; brother, Donald J. Minich of Leominster, MA; five grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter, Michael and George Minich; sisters, Elizabeth Bruggeman, Mary Baker and Helen Ebright; and grandchildren, Shawn, Robert Jr., Randy and Patricia Snyder.

A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. at McGormley Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.

