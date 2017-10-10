John R. Bugner

John Robert Bugner, Lt Col, US Air Force (retired), 71 of Shiloh, IL, born December 20, 1945 in Fostoria, Ohio, passed away October 6, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

John grew up in Fostoria, Ohio, and graduated from St. Wendelin High School. He attended the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in 1971, beginning a long and honorable career with the military. John was a flight navigator aboard various models of the C-130, and also flew as a WSO on the F-4. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam era, with honors including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation medal, AF Commendation medal and Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, among many others. He retired from Scott AFB in 1993.

John had a second career with Lockheed Martin until 2008. Until recently, he was self-employed as a beer-line maintainer, servicing many area restaurants and clubs.

John was a life member of the Knights of Columbus in Fostoria, Ohio, and enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, golf and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dolores (Marshall) Bugner; and his sister, Joan Alexander.

Surviving are his wife, Linda (Adams) Bugner, whom he married June 10, 1971 in Golden, Colo.; his children, Julie (David) Noskowicz and Adam (Lauren Nooe) Bugner; his grandchildren, Callie and Cameron Noskowicz and Madelyn Bugner; and his siblings, Dorothy (Danny) Opperman, Suzanne Elter and Douglas (Darla) Bugner; brother-in-law, Robert Alexander; and sister-in-law, Judith Lopez.

Memorial donations are requested to the USO, Habitat for Humanity or Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh, IL.

Online condolences may be offered at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

The family will receive friends from 4″”8 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St. in O’Fallon, IL, and from 10″”10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the church with Msgr. James Margason presiding. Burial will take place at a later date at the Air Force Academy Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Co.

