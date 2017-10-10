Jeff King, 69, of Marblehead and formerly of Fostoria, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at St Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, from complications of a brain aneurysm. He was born November, 25 1947 in Fostoria to the late James M. and Janet A. (Mansfield) King.

Jeff is survived by his son, Josh King of Port Clinton; granddaughter, Halee King; sister, Jill Beeson of Columbus, IN; and brother, Mark (Sheila) King of Fostoria.

Jeff volunteered to join the Army during the Vietnam War and served in the Army Security Agency. He retired from Autolite in 2003 after 30 years of service.

A memorial Honor Guard Ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Liberty Aviation Museum, Port Clinton, OH, with lunch immediately following. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be available early.

Anyone wishing to pay respect or support the King family is welcome and will be appreciated. This is a casual event, the way my dad would have wanted it.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jeff may be directed to the Liberty Aviation Museum, 3515 E. State Rd., Port Clinton, OH. 43452 It is much more than an airplane museum. They do a great service honoring our nation; it’s military, and serving the community.

Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH, has assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

