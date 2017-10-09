Howard “Jim” Waltermeyer, 87, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, OH. He was born November 29, 1929 in Fostoria, Ohio to Albert & Lila (McMahan) Waltermeyer. He married Mary Spore in November of 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Spore-Waltermeyer of Fostoria; a daughter, Marie Waltermeyer of Marion; granddaughter, Gladys Patrick; great-grandchildren, Nicky and Jesse; great-great-grandchildren, Renji and Gage; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jimmy Waltermeyer; brothers, Richard and Russell Waltermeyer; and a half brother, Paul Waltermeyer.

He retired from Seneca Wire in Fostoria after 42 years of service. He attended St. Wendelin Catholic Church and was a member of Fostoria Moose, Eagles, VFW, United Sportsmen, and Am Vets.

Service will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio, with Father Todd Dominique officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, October 9, 2017 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio. A luncheon will be held at the Fostoria Eagles Club Tuesday following services.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

