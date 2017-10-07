Ronald H. Haynes Sr.

Ronald Henry “Gator” Haynes Sr., 76 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at his home.

He was born July 9, 1941 in Minden, Louisiana, to the late J.Y. and Edith (Henry) Haynes. He married Patricia A. Rabon on July 2, 1965 in Texas and she died February 5, 2017.

Surviving Ron is a son, Ron (Chris) Haynes Jr. of Fostoria; daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hoffman of Tiffin; brother, Donald (Cynthia) Haynes of Haynesville, LA; sisters-in-law, Sondra Rabon-Burns and Dee Dee (Ron) Henderson, both of Bossier City, LA; and grandchildren, Cory Haynes, Wesley, Joshua and Jack Radabaugh and Courtney and Grace Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents,; and wife, Patricia Haynes.

A 1959 graduate of Minden High School, he received his B.A. in marketing from Northwestern State University. He retired in 1996 from Honeywell in Fostoria after 25 years of service. Prior to that, he worked for Ford Motor Company in Louisiana.

Ron was a U.S. Air Force veteran during Vietnam. He was a member of the Fostoria Elk’s, Sportsmen, Moose and American Legion.

Gator enjoyed going to car shows and was part of the “The Lunch Crew.” He had a special love for his family.

Services will be Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will take place Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Bascom, Ohio, with military honors by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

