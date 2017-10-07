Mary L. Cool

Mary Louise Cool, 95 of Fostoria, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born April 9, 1922 in Fostoria to Frank and Agnes (Weinandy) Burns. She married Emiel J. Cool August 28, 1943 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died November 30, 2010.

Surviving are six children, Kathy (Jim) Minogue of Franklin, TN, Janice Cool of Findlay, Emily (John) Schetter of Orange Village, Charles Thomas Cool of Fostoria, Theresa (Joe) Wukusick of Vermilion and Gary (Jane) Cool of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a step-great-grandson; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Moes of Fostoria, Marjorie A. Brentlinger of Wapakoneta, Phyllis J. (Joe) Hulderman of Fostoria and Donna R. Altwies of Findlay; and a brother, James R. (Carol) Burns of Fostoria.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Diana Masters and Charlene Niestockel; granddaughter, Jennifer Masters; sisters, Theresa Karns and Eileen Lucius; and brother, Robert A. Burns.

Mary was a member of the first graduating class of Hopewell-Loudon High School in 1940. She was a homemaker and had worked at Sears in earlier years. She then helped her husband Emiel at the family business, Lesher Printers, Inc. in Fremont.

Mary was a member and generous supporter of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and a 43-year member and became an honorary life member of the Circle of Mercy. She was instrumental in starting the church’s memorial choir in 1970 and faithfully participated for more than 40 years. She thoughtfully helped the less fortunate in many ways.

She enjoyed playing pinochle with her family and friends.

Mary was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who supported her family unconditionally. She will be fondly remembered for her saying “It’s a great world if you don’t weaken.”

The family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Home for the wonderful care through the years for our mom.

Visitation is Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., led by the Circle of Mercy.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2017 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Emiel and Mary Lou Cool Scholarship Fund of St. Wendelin School Educational Foundation.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

