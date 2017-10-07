Ernest L. Fox, 66 of Fostoria, passed away on October 5, 2017 at Eden Springs, Green Springs, Ohio.

He was born on August 5, 1951 to Ernest P. Fox and Protase (Stark) and they both preceded him in death. He married Linda L. Hickle on November 19, 1977 and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by one brother, Dennis Fox of Fremont, OH; two sisters, Linda Emmons of Fostoria, OH, and Mary Pridemore of Tiffin, OH; his son, Michael (Nichole) Fox of Fostoria; and two step children, Richard (Rosanne) Poland of Fostoria and Cynthia (Thomas) Hill of Wadsworth, OH.

A memorial visitation will take place Monday, October 9, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

He will be laid to rest in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society.

