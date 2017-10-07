MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ernest L. Fox

Posted On Sat. Oct 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Ernest L. Fox, 66 of Fostoria, passed away on October 5, 2017 at Eden Springs, Green Springs, Ohio.
He was born on August 5, 1951 to Ernest P. Fox and Protase (Stark) and they both preceded him in death. He married Linda L. Hickle on November 19, 1977 and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by one brother, Dennis Fox of Fremont, OH; two sisters, Linda Emmons of Fostoria, OH, and Mary Pridemore of Tiffin, OH; his son, Michael (Nichole) Fox of Fostoria; and two step children, Richard (Rosanne) Poland of Fostoria and Cynthia (Thomas) Hill of Wadsworth, OH.
A memorial visitation will take place Monday, October 9, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.
He will be laid to rest in Fountain Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company