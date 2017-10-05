Michael E. Kemerley, 54, of Fostoria, Ohio died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence.

Born on March 16, 1963 in Findlay, Ohio, he was the son of Robert D. and Maxine F. (Williams) Kemerley. His mother survives in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Michael married Viola Mae Hernandez on April 4, 2015, after living together for 20 years.

Surviving are two sisters, Elaine Kemerley, Findlay and Carol Benner, Carey; and a brother, Brad Kemerley, Blanchard, OK.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev. Chester Conley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael E.. Kemerley Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

