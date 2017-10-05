David A. McClung, 81 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 28, 1936 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Virginia (McClead) McClung. He married Marcella Gardner on December 1, 1956 in Fostoria, Ohio, and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Chris (Becky) McClung of Columbus; daughter, Barb (Greg) Lonsway of Fostoria; brothers, James McClung of Winnetka, IL, and Tom McClung of Omaha, NB; four grandchildren, Matthew, Kristi, Gavin and Eleanor; and one great-grandchild, Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A 1954 graduate of Fostoria High School, he received his B.S. from Bowling Green University and his Masters from Michigan State University. He retired in 2006 as a Photographic Scientist.

He attended the Trinity United Brethren Church in Fostoria and the Ft. Myers Assembly of God.

David was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR. He also had his private pilot licenses.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Brethren Church in Fostoria with Pastor Mark Self officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Brethren Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

