Marion H. Risner, 88 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria.

She was born June 30, 1929 in Faribault, Minnesota, to the late Martin and Hilda (Steinberg) Van Erp. She married Clayton Risner on January 23, 1951 in Faribault, Minnesota, and he died on January 17, 1998.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda (Ron) McClellan of Fostoria; brothers, Dale and Gary Van Erp, both of Minnesota; three grandchildren, Marcus, McKenna and MaCauley; and three great grandchildren, Maddy, Emma and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton; brothers, Raymond and Martin Van Erp; and a sister, Beverly Skaro.

A 1947 graduate of Faribault High School in Minnesota, Marion was a homemaker. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria as well as the Fostoria Garden Club. She was very active at the YMCA.

Marion was a very knowledgeable bird watcher and an accomplished seamstrist. She was a very loving person that will be greatly missed.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaubisch Memorial Library or to the Geary Family YMCA.

