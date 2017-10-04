Linda Strabele

Linda Vroman Strabele, 71, passed away Oct. 2, 2017.

This is an important message that each of you should know. I have a new address. I am now residing in Heaven with my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.

On September 24, 1946, I was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Jack and Emma Vroman, along with my identical twin sister, who died at birth.

On June 5, 1965, I married my God-given husband Lester Strabele. We were blessed with many years of happiness. From this blessing, the Lord gave us two wonderful children, Michael (Mary) Strabele of Canal Winchester, OH, and Michele (Scott) Wasserman of Helena, OH. They gave us three grandchildren, Dylan and Megan Strabele, and Spencer Wasserman, who have all given me great joy.

Surviving me besides my parents, husband, children and grandchildren, are my loving sister, Pat DeHook; brother, Jack (Chris) Vroman; a special Aunt, Sally (Joe) Lovell; sister-in-law, Barbara (Matt) Wiseman; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many treasured friends.

Les and I were very blessed to travel over the years and have made many lasting memories. I also enjoyed having friends and family over to our home.

I was baptized at the age of 10, and even then I realized my need for a Savior. As the years went by, Jesus has kept me in the good times and through the trials, and has promised to never leave me nor forsake me.

Employment opportunities took me in different directions over the years, and it was a blessing to know so many wonderful people.

My cancer journey was made a lot easier with the help of family, friends, prayers and my ever devoted husband. I give special thanks to Dr. Cole, Dr. Haq and all the staff and nurses who were always so kind to me at Orion Cancer Center and Bridge Hospice.

Come to celebrate my life at New Life Family Worship Church, 800 Columbus, Ave. in Fostoria, OH, on Saturday, October 7, 2017 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and services at 10:30 a.m. Plan to stay for lunch. Pastor Wyatt Foster will officiate the service.

If you desire, memorials may be given to the church, or do a random act of kindness for someone. Thank you!

In His love and until we meet again,

Linda

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

