Terry R. Brandeberry

Terry Ray Brandeberry, 70 of Fostoria, passed away at his home.

He was born January 17, 1947 in Fostoria to the late Ray A. and A. Yvonne “Bonnie” (Damon) Brandeberry.

Surviving is a brother, Jon (Lou Ann) Brandeberry of Fostoria; sister, Nikki Jo (Charles) Kimbel of Goodyear, AZ; children, Lucas Ray Clarkson of Laos, Brad L. Baeder of Fostoria and Brian L. (Krystal) Baeder of Fostoria; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Terry was a 1965 graduate of Fostoria High School. He served in the US Army from 1969-1971 and was stationed in Korea. He retired from the former Excello (Airfoil Textron), Fostoria, after 29 ½ years of service and then continued his career with Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria.

Terry was an avid reader of science fiction and philosophy and counted Isaac Asimov as one of his many favorite authors. He found great joy and amusement when talking and interacting with children, and he always had cookies, candies and juice ready when sons and nephews came to visit.

Terry loved music and had an extensive record and CD collection that included artists such as Bob Dylan, the Guess Who and Neil Young. Through the years, he remained an unwavering fan of the Detroit Tigers, although he did have a soft spot for the Cleveland Indians and cheered for them with gusto whenever they made the playoffs.

Terry was also known for his skills on the grill and stove and probably would have succeeded as a restaurateur in his day. Above all, Terry will be remembered as one of the Good Guys, a man who fought privately for truth, reason and peace in his world.

Public graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel of Fountain Cemetery with Rev. Donald Goodwin presiding and military honors by the Fostoria United Veteran’s Honor guard.

Private family services will take place at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria earlier in the morning with the family arriving at Fountain Cemetery at 11 a.m.

All are invited to a lunch and gathering following the cemetery services at the Fostoria VFW 112 W. Tiffin Street.

Memorials are suggested to Fostoria United Veterans Honor guard.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

