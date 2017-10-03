Helen E. Whitacre, 98, of Tiffin, passed away Friday morning, September 29, 2017 at Elmwood at the Shawhan in Tiffin.

Helen was born February 11, 1919, in Fostoria, to Ivan L. and Ruby L. (Werner) Harrison. On February 20, 1942, she married Carl W. Whitacre who preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors include her son, Tom (Pam) Whitacre of Walterboro, South Carolina; daughters, Terry (Steve) West of Upland, California and Char (Dan) Pope of Tiffin; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pauline Wilson; and brother, Ivan Harrison, Jr.

Helen graduated from Fostoria High School in 1937 and from Bowling Green State University in 1941 with a B.S. in Music. She taught in Paulding County, Wood County, Erie County and Greenville, South Carolina during World War II, finishing her teaching career in Shelby City Schools.

After moving to Tiffin in 1979, Helen was active in Trinity United Church of Christ’s Mothers’ Circle, Keenagers, Allen Eiry Seniors, Bridge Club, Y Wives, Antique Club, Mohawk Golf Club, AAUW, Hospice and FISH.

Helen loved working in her flowers, collecting antique glassware, reading, golf, volunteering and traveling. Her adventurous spirit led her to The Great Wall of China, Russia, and many European countries well into her 80s.

Special thanks to the supportive and caring staff at Elmwood at the Shawhan who took wonderful care of Mom. We will all miss her feisty spirit and keen wit.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 131 E. Perry Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

