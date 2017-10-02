Williard L. “Buster” Hunt, age 82, of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday (October 1, 2017), surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

He was born on August 12, 1935 in Risingsun to the late Graydon & Veva (Cook) Hunt. Buster married Jane A. Bowe on September 24, 1960 in Risingsun at the First Church of God.

Surviving Buster are his loving wife of 57 years, Jane; son, Alan (Sheila) Hunt of Canton, Michigan; daughters, Leann (Bruce) Peiffer of Pemberville; Amy (Jeff) Souder of Van Buren; brother, G. Wilford “Chub” (Linda) Hunt of Shelby, Michigan; grandchildren, Abel Steagall, Samantha Steagall, Megan Peiffer, Ryan Peiffer, Danielle (Brandon) Reynolds, Aaron (Claire) Souder, McKenzie Coffey, Tanner Coffey; and great-grandchildren, Hailey and Bryson Reynolds.

Buster was a 1953 graduate of Risingsun High School, and then served his country proudly in the Army from 1958-1960. He worked many years as a general laborer at County Line Co-Op, where he retired from in 1997. Buster was a member of the Risingsun First Church of God, where he was a former Sunday school superintendant, trustee, and an elder of the Church. He was a former fire chief and volunteer fireman at the Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department for many years, and was very involved with the Risingsun Little League over the years, where he was a former president, coach, and umpire. Buster was a Central Committeeman for the Republican Party, and was a member of the Wood County Committee on Aging Wayne Senior Center.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday (October 3, 2017) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday (October 4, 2017) from 10-11 a.m. at the Risingsun First Church of God, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, with Military Rights performed by the Wood County Military Detail and the Fireman’s Last Call by the Risingsun Fire Department. Immediately following, a bereavement luncheon will be held back at the Risingsun First Church of God.

Memorial donations may be made to the Risingsun First Church of God or to Bridge Hospice. On-line condolences may be sent to Buster’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

