Larry J. Huffman, 78, of Piqua formerly of Troy and Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at his residence.
He was born in Union City, Indiana on June 29, 1939 to the late Farrell E. Huffman and Mabel Irene (Pickett) Huffman Ungericht Greenstein.
Larry is survived by children: Lorraine Spradlin of Union, Chester Alan Huffman of Botkins and Matthew James Huffman and Penny Huffman, both of Piqua; brothers: Brian Huffman of Indiana and Rex William Ungericht of Texas; and sisters: Rhonda Diane Ungericht of Florida, Gretchen (Tom) Murdock of South Carolina and Linda Hans of Cincinnati.
Larry graduated from Troy High School in 1957. He was a Miami County Deputy Sheriff; a reporter for the Troy Daily News and The Middletown Journal; and managing editor of the Piqua Daily Call and the Wapakoneta Daily News. He was assistant managing editor for the Review Times for more than 10 years, retiring in 2005. During his tenure at the Review Times, Larry authored the book, “Review of the Times: Fostoria’s History in the Making.”
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy Historical Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

