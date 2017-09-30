Previous Story
Terry R. Brandeberry
Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
Terry Ray Brandeberry, 70, of Fostoria, passed away at his home. Arrangements are pending at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, Fostoria.
