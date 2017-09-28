James L. Dieter

James Leroy Dieter, 84, of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

He was born February 25, 1933 in Wood County to the late Lulu Grace (Heiserman) and Clayton Ray Dieter. He married Joyce Adelaide Brown on December 4, 1950 in Decatur, IN and she preceded him in death July 16, 1990.

He is survived by his children, Ardella A. Babb, of Fostoria, James W. Dieter, of Port Charlotte, FL, Greg L. Dieter and Denise R. Brown, both of Fostoria, and Lindy L. Eynon, of Bowling Green, OH; and one sister, Isabelle Wetherill, of Norwalk, OH.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Bentley officiating, following visitation hours. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloomdale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center.

Online expressions of sympathy, fond memories or photos may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

