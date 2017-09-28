Earl L. Perkey

Earl L. “Perk” Perkey, 79 of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, in Fostoria.

He was born July 1, 1938 in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Charles G. and Alice M. (Marchal) Perkey. He married Anna M. “Annie” Jennings on June 14, 1958 at St. James Lutheran Church, Bradner, Ohio, and she preceded him in death June 1, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Mark Perkey of Sandusky, OH, Jeffery (Candy) Perkey of Spring Grove, IL, and Lori Cassidy of Findlay, OH; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Thad) Ver-Wey, Elizabeth Perkey, BreAnn (Jake) Titus and Jordan (Logan) Benjamin, Trever (Eliza) Thomas, Jennifer Sting, Heather Sting, Sarah (Terry) Rochowiak, Katie Olea and Jessica (Steven) Rochowiak; 14 great-grandchildren, Avery Ver-Wey, Allison Ver-Wey, Reid Ver-Wey, Aleah, Isabella, Taylor, Riley, Lanee, Makaylee, Addilyn, Olivia, Jadean, Antonio and Jasmine; and a brother, Dennis (Denise) Perkey of Wayne.

Perk was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria. He worked in Quality Control with Brush Wellman in Elmore, Ohio, for 42 years, retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, walking his dogs and watching the Detroit Tigers. He served as Little League President in Bradner for 12 years, as an umpire for 10 years and as a member of the Findlay Umpire Association.

His wife, family, “his Boys,” Duke and Winston and the Masonic bodies were what brought him the most joy in life. He was a member of the Fostoria Masonic Lodge #288, Garfield Chapter #150, Fostoria Council #90, Commandery DeMolay #9, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, past Sovereign Master AMD, AMD Blanchard Valley 3221, AMD High 12, Eastern Star Fostoria #94 (Past Patron), District Deputy Grand Master of the 16th Masonic District for 3 years, Secretary of Fostoria Masonic Lodge #288 Council #90 and Chapter #150 and Past Master Fostoria Lodge #288, High Priest Garfield Chapter and Illustrious Master Garfield Chapter.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. Fostoria, with Masonic services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery, Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, OH, or Fostoria Masonic Lodge #288.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

