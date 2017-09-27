Richard E. Woodley, 89, of Fostoria, passed away at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital on Sunday, September 24, 2017. He was born June 29, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to Richmond and Melissa (Jones) Woodley.

He married Joan (Ingram) Woodley on August 10, 1953; they separated then remarried again in 1988 in Fostoria, Ohio.

He entered the army at 17 years of age and while there, he became a professional boxer for most of his time in the service. While he was stationed in Munich, Germany, he received a key to the city of Rome, Italy.

Richard served 21 years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Benning, GA, retiring in 1965. He then returned to his home town of Fostoria and was employed by Bendix, later changed to Honeywell, as a security guard and retired from there after 20 years of service in 1984. After his retirement he loved to hunt. He took pride in maintaining his house and yard. He was very handy in the kitchen and he loved to cook. He was a father and friend to many.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, baptized by the Pastor Kenneth Marsenberg, and served on the board of trustees. In the 1970’s, he and the other men of the church spearheaded, and made it possible for the pastor to visit Israel.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joan I. Woodley; four daughters, Pamela (Joseph) Shakoor, Lynda K. Wade, and Angela Woodley (Andre) Sanders, all born in Ft. Benning, GA, and Joan L. Woodley , who was born in Munich, Germany. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Mckenny of Maryland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a great-grandson, Aaron Howard, and a brother, Niles Woodley.

Visitation is Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. the same day with the Rev. Jerry Copeland presiding. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, where Military Honors will be provided by the Fostoria United Veterans.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to the Fostoria United Veterans.

