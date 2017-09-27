Carl T.J. Snowden

Carl Thomas James Snowden, 27 of Fostoria, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Fostoria.
He was born June 29, 1990 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Sidney “Tom” and Mary Jane (Roberts) Snowden.
He is survived by his father, Sidney “Tom” Snowden of Fostoria; daughter, Nora Snowden; brother, Drew Anthony (Amy) Snowden of Fostoria; and sisters, Shannon and Tiffany Snowden and Heather Barringer, all of Fostoria, and Dawn Snowden of Cambridge.
Services will be Friday, September 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, with the Rev. William Burgess officiating.
Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home, from 1-3 p.m.
Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

