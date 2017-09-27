Aaron N. Riggs, 38 of Fostoria, died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1979 in Findlay, to Rick and Penny (Pankhurst) Riggs and they survive.

Also surviving are a daughter, Miya Joy Riggs of Tiffin; and a sister, Kiley (Jim) Voorhees of Risingsun.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday two hours prior to the service, from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Nursing Home “The Cascades.”

