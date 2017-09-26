Rita M. Hoffman

Rita Marie Hoffman, 92 of Burgoon, passed away September 25, 2017 at Fremont ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

She was born the daughter of Lewis and Verna (Swanger) Fisher on January 8, 1925 in Fremont, Ohio. After graduating from St. Joseph Catholic High School, Rita attended Beauty School in Toledo and pursued a career in Port Clinton.

Rita also held a full time job as a homemaker for her ten children. She married Herbert Francis Hoffman on April 3, 1951, and he survives.

Despite her busy schedule, Rita remained active in her community. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Millersville, and a lifetime member of the Rosary Altar Society. In addition, she was a member of the Funeral Luncheon Committee, Mother’s Club and Study Club and enjoyed dancing at Meadow Brook and the Moose.

Left to cherish Rita’s memory are her husband, Herbert Hoffman; children, Theresa (Leonard) Jankowski of Maumee, OH, Donald (Rita) Hoffman of Kansas, OH, Ken (Rita) Hoffman of Green Springs, OH, William (Denise) Hoffman of New Concord, OH, Fredrick (Elizabeth) Hoffman of Fremont, OH, Neil (Wanda) Hoffman of Burgoon, OH, Dale (Phyllis) Hoffman of Helena, OH, Ginny (Mike) Nusbaum of Burgoon, OH, and Marlene (Perry) Mason of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Rene, Kelly, Angela, Peter, Barry, Frank, Jeanette, Bridget, Jim, Steve, Lauren, Andrew, Nathan, Rachel, Ashley, Anthony, Amber, Ann, Chelsey, Ryan, Macy, David and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Aisley, Chase, Emmett, Carson, Luke, Audrey, Ava, Kinsley, Makayla, Parker, Cooper, Logan, Ella Kate, Harper, Dominic, Sadie and Kyle; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; son, Duane James Hoffman; and grandchildren. Joe and Alex.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Millersville.

Additional visiting will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the church until the time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Ed Schleter will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Memorial Hospice, St. Mary Catholic Church of Millersville, Sisters of St. Francis in Tiffin, Ohio, or to the donor’s Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.

Comments

comments