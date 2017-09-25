Shirley Ann McLaughlin, 81, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria. She was born August 21, 1936 in Bloomville, Ohio to Ray & Nellie (Dome) Walters. She married John S. McLaughlin on December 19, 1954 in Tiffin, Ohio and he died July 5, 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia McLaughlin of Fostoria; sons, David (Laura) McLaughlin of Minnesota, and John Michael McLaughlin of Risingsun; a brother, Clayton Brewer of Tiffin; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judith Kay McLaughlin; brother, Kenneth Brewer; and sister, Sylvia McDaniel.

She retired in 1998 as an elementary school teacher at Lowell and Longfellow Schools in Fostoria with over 30 years of service. She was a 1954 graduate of Tiffin Columbian and received her B.A. degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Assoc., and National and Ohio Education Assoc.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 1 p.m. at the Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Rev. Berry Belknap officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Chapel at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

