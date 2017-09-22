Helen E. Bowe, 92 of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Bowling Green Manor in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on September 20, 1925 in Gibsonburg, Ohio, to the late John and Andree A. (Kille) Laderman. Helen married Robert K. Bowe on May 25, 1946 in Bradner, Ohio; he preceded her in death on February 9, 2012.

Surviving Helen are sons, Larry L. (Deb) Bowe of Wayne, Jack L. (Joy) Bowe of Wayne, William G. Bowe of Cygnet and Mark E. (Kim) Bowe of Wayne; daughter, Becky J. (Joe) Dibling of Wayne; daughter-in-law, Elaine Bowe of Risingsun; sister, Stella Roberts of Helena, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Andree; son, John R. Bowe; and brother, Clarence Laderman.

Helen worked and retired after many years as a Registered Nurse at Fostoria Community Hospital. She also worked at Whirlpool in Findlay, Ohio, as the plant nurse.

She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio, where she was on the Alter Committee and taught Bible School. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and traveling with her husband, Bob.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner with Pastor Melanie Haack officiating. A visitation and fellowship luncheon will immediately follow in the church hall.

Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to Helen’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

