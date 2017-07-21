Jose V. Hernandez, 85 of Fostoria, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born February 15, 1932 in Weslaco, TX, to the late Amador S. and Sabastiana (Vasquez) Hernandez. He married Lucille M. Flores on April 5, 1971 and she preceded him in death in August 2006.

Surviving are six brothers and sisters, Miguel “Mike” (Beatrice) Hernandez of Defiance, Elydia Molina of Fayette, Ebodio Hernandez of Fostoria, Lydia Gasnarez of Ft. Wayne, IN, Ascension “Chon” Hernandez of Fostoria and Dominga Gonzales of Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews.

Jose had worked at the former Fostoria Foundry and then the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and former member of its Guadalupe Society. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. He owned a produce stand on route 23 north of Fostoria. Most unusual was his pet raccoon. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching WWE.

Visitation is Monday, July 24, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

A funeral lunch will then be served in St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church.

The family of Jose would like to give a special thanks to Good Shepherd Home and ProMedica Hospice for the fine care.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments