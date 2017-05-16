M. Jane Myers, 88, of Fostoria, Ohio, died Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria.

She was born September 30, 1928 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Arthur & Evelyn (Ferguson) Allison Sr. She married Clayton Myers on November 20, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving are her husband, Clayton Myers of Fostoria; son, Ronald (Sue) Myers of Fostoria; step father, Albert (Barbara) Colburn of Norwalk; brother, Art Allison of Fostoria; aunt, Leilah Madden of MI; 4 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Cliff Myers; brother, Jim Allison; sisters, June Porter and Beverly Lutz.

Jane was a homemaker and former Office Manager at Fostoria Distribution and Roppe Rubber Corp. She received a Associates degree in Office Management at Tiffin University.

She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and attended New Worship Family Church in Fostoria.

Jane was a former member of the Fostoria Women’s Club and was an avid Bridge player.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria

with the Reverend Wyatt Foster officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 “” 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

