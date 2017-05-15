Pamela J. Smith, 71, of Republic, Ohio passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at her home. She was born October 26, 1945 in Fostoria, Ohio to Wayne & Nola (Deck) Gardner. She married Ronald C. Smith on June 26, 1990 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald C. Smith of Republic; a daughter, Toni (Dennis) Cessna of Tiffin; a son, Shawn Todd of Republic; step-sons, Ronald Scott Smith of Duarte, CA, and Neil (Stacie) Smith of Greenwich; sisters, Marcella (David) McClung of Fostoria, and Brenda Fox of Fostoria; grandchildren, Michael, Greggory, and William Gerritsen, and Bryan Todd. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pamela last worked at M-Tek in Upper Sandusky. She attended the First Church of the Nazarene. She was a graduate of Fostoria High School. Pamela enjoyed horses and dogs, sightseeing, flowers and traveling

Services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the

Trinity United Brethren Church in Fostoria, with Reverend Mark Self presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Local arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

