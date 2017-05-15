Mark Alan Frisch, 62, Carey, died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. after a brief illness at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Born on Aug. 22, 1954 in Tiffin, he was the son of the late Walter O. and Jeanne D. (Wangler) Frisch.

Mark married LuAnn Dodge on May 13, 1980 and she survives in Carey.

Also surviving is his son, Travis W. Frisch, Carey; four brothers, Gregory (Connie) Frisch, Sandusky, Timothy (Jean) Frisch, Tiffin, Michael (Mary) Frisch, Tiffin, and Matthew (Trisha Thompson) Frisch, Tiffin; and a sister, Regina Littrell, Tiffin.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ray Mallett OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

