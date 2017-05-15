Bradford “Brad” (Fred) Miller

Bradford “Brad” (Fred) Miller, 57, of Alvada, passed away Wednesday May 10, 2017.
Brad was born in Tiffin to the late Ray and Margaret (Nye) Miller. He married Carrie Thomas and she survives him in Alvada. Also surviving are his step-children, Stone Geoghegan, Aron and Stephanie Faeth; and a sister, Sandy Taylor of Fostoria.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at the West Independence United Methodist Church, 22876 US 224, Fostoria, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay.
On-line condolences, as well as fond memories may be shared with Brad’s family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

